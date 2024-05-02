Film from the skies shows progress of Wakefield development as new show homes set to launch

The Hampstead, The Henley, The Cambridge and The Shaftesbury will be unveiled at Woodland Vale’s second phase The Glade.

Accessed via Sandringham Drive, off Haigh Moor Road, Woodland Vale is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood. It will eventually consist of 300 homes.

The new customer experience suite and show homes will open to the public over the launch weekend of Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

Woodland Vale is shaping up to be one of the most desirable and attractive new communities in the area, and new footage of the site, filmed from the skies by a drone and inside the show homes, has shown just how well it’s taken off.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “The new aerial film highlights the progress made at Woodland Vale, which is shaping up to be one of the most desirable and attractive new communities in the area.

“It’s perfect for professionals, families, children, dog walkers as well as those who enjoy running or walking or simply being outdoors and having the opportunity to spend time in nature.

“We are very excited to unveil our new show homes to the public, which showcase the lifestyle on offer in our high specification new homes.”

Homes at Woodland Vale are all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

The historic woodland that runs through the centre of the development will be preserved, new trees will be planted, and swathes of open space will be created and managed for enjoyment by the wider community, including meadows with wildflower and grassland areas, pollinator friendly planting, a community orchard and play areas.

New and existing footpaths will connect the homes to the woodland and the surrounding residential areas.

Redrow will be contributing towards improvements to highways at the nearby M62 junction as well as providing monies towards a residential travel plan fund, both via its section 106 contributions, agreed as part of the planning process.