First batch of homes made warmer by £10m energy improvement project

Energy and regeneration specialist Equans is working on behalf of Hull City Council on the £10million project to fit new high-performance external wall insulation to the homes – reducing the amount of energy required to heat the homes and visibly transforming the appearance of the properties.

New double-glazed windows, doors and roofs will be installed to make the properties warmer, with new ventilation systems to help prevent condensation and damp occurring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are expected to save money on their energy bills due to having to heat their homes less and carbon emissions will be reduced by up to 40 per cent% per year, per home.

Hull City Council and Equans representatives with two Bransholme residents

Sean Corcoran, Regional Director at Equans, said: “We are thrilled to see the impact this work is now having – residents have already commented that their homes feel much more comfortable.

“The improvements will also help to future-proof the homes, whilst also going some way to help the council in its ambitions to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.”

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Housing commented on the improvements. He said: “The work which Equans is doing to increase energy efficiency in our homes is a win-win all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new external wall insulation makes homes easier to heat and stay warm. This reduces the amount of energy which is wasted therefore people pay less for their heating costs. It’s a winner for the council too by helping us to reduce our carbon footprint.”