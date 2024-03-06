First come, first served: Family secures first home at Crest Nicholson’s Yorkshire development

Craig, a Project Manager for Network Rail and Lyndsay, a local English schoolteacher, were living nearby and as Craig had grown up in Sprotbrough, they knew the area well. With the birth of their newborn son, Seth, and raising their active two-year-old daughter, Maeve, the couple realised their previous home wasn’t going to be suitable for much longer. They set out to upgrade to a larger home, and one that had access to great schools and local amenities nearby.

Lyndsay explained that a move had been on their radar for a while, but they were reluctant to sell until they found their dream home: “Our current home simply isn’t suitable for children. We live right next to a busy dual carriageway and it’s quite isolated from local amenities. That’s why Copley Park is so ideal – it’s close to nurseries, situated amongst quiet roads with direct access to green space.”

While they instantly fell in love with the development, it was Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange scheme that made their move even more smooth. Through the scheme they were guaranteed a chain-free cash buyer for their current home, meaning they could remain in their current property until their new home was complete, which meant the family could avoid too much disruption whilst Seth was so new. Craig on the buying process said: “Securing our new home at Copley Park through Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange scheme meant we could stay in our current property and ensure we have everything ready ahead of the move, making it as hassle-free as possible. We both have busy lives, especially with two young children, so we appreciate how smooth this journey has been for us.”

Craig and Lyndsay Aylott at Copley Park, Sprotbrough

Craig also explained what drew them to the development: “Buying at Copley Park meant we could literally lift our home from one place to another without the need for any renovation. A lot of the period houses in Sprotbrough require far more work to accommodate our needs and this wasn’t possible with two little ones. The modern design and use of open plan layouts is ideal for family life and means we can easily supervise the children whilst cooking in the kitchen. The design isn’t typical in this area but is something that we were looking for to encourage family time, so we really saw it as a huge benefit when buying. We also loved how each home at the development had its own individual look and didn’t look like a copy and paste of each other like a lot of new-build developments do. The countryside setting is something that also won us over – I grew up in Sprotbrough so having a sense of familiarity from my childhood with raising my own family was the cherry on top.

The energy-efficiency benefits of buying a new-build home was also one of the key reasons for Craig and Lyndsay to make a move. Craig, speaking of the future energy savings he hopes to enjoy, said “The ever-rising energy bills was just another reason why it made sense to buy new-build. From the low energy appliances and lighting to the efficient insulation in the walls, we’re looking forward to taking advantage of these once we move in!”

The couple went on to explain the overall process of buying with Crest Nicholson: “They were incredibly helpful throughout the entire exchange process. After expressing interest in the development, Crest Nicholson immediately let us know when homes were available and helped us investigate which plot would work best for our family. The team were very accommodating to our personal needs, especially Natalie who was very personable in regularly updating me as and when information was available to her. The ongoing communication was beneficial in this instance made the process a smooth as possible for the both of us.”

Copley Park is due to be see its first completions in the summer, with Craig, Lyndsay and their children expected to be some of the first families to move in. Located just 4 miles from the charming city of Doncaster, the development will appeal to a range of prospective buyers including first time buyers, young families and professional commuters alike looking for modern, high-quality homes. As with all Crest Nicholson properties, the homes available at Copley Park will be designed to reflect the architecture style of housing in the local area and set within plenty of green space.

Situated in the village of Sprotbrough and only a stone’s throw from Doncaster, residents will enjoy the benefits of a village lifestyle, while also having access to all the amenities they could need on their doorstep, including high-street shopping, nightlife, and supermarkets. For families, popular local schools Including Sprotbrough Orchard Infant School (rated Good by Ofsted) are ideally located, with Yorkshire Wildlife Park just 20 minutes away.