Four-bed home with three holiday lets set in 8.7 acres of stunning Brontë Country land up for sale

A stunning four-bedroom property is up for sale in Yorkshire – and it comes complete with three holiday lets set across almost nine acres of beautiful Brontë Country landscape.

Buckley Green Bottom Farm, near Stanbury, is 8.7 acres of land including a recently renovated four-bedroom property and three holiday-let cottages, and it has now been put up for sale at £1,690,000. As well as offering an incredible home for someone, it is also being marketed as a fantastic business opportunity thanks to the holiday lets.

The main house features two reception rooms, a large kitchen diner, utility room, three double bedrooms – one with an en-suite shower room, plus a fourth bedroom and a bathroom. Some of the features of the property include a glass panelled door leading to an entrance hall containing Indian stone flooring, an exposed stone staircase leading to the first floor, French doors which lead out to a terrace and underfloor heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adjoining the main property are two, two-bedroom cottages, whilst the third one-bedroom cottage is detached. All three cottages have their own terrace, providing an idyllic setting to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the Brontë countryside, made famous by the Brontë sisters and Wuthering Heights.

Buckley Green Bottom Farm, in Stanbury, Bradford

Mia Cottage adjoins the main property and also has Indian stone flooring, underfloor heating throughout, timber beams and exposed stonework. The first floor comprises two double bedrooms, a contemporary shower room, including a walk-in shower, and a rear terrace offers far-reaching views.

Daisy Cottage, next to Mia Cottage, boasts the same features downstairs, but upstairs the property contains one double-bedroom and one single bedroom. Hollies Cottage is a detached one-bedroom, one-storey property. An open plan living kitchen area leads to a double-bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Behind all of this is another building, known as ‘The Shed’ which has a custom-built bar, shower room, multi-fuel stove and underfloor heating. Patio doors leading out onto a terrace make it the perfect place for hosting friends. However, The Shed also has the potential to become a fourth holiday let.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes.

The property represents a fantastic business opportunity

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Buckley Green Bottom Farm is simply one of those properties that does not come on the market very often.

“In addition to offering a spacious, high-standard residential property, almost nine acres of beautiful, landscaped gardens and grazing land, and spectacular views of the countryside. The property also offers an incredible business opportunity with its three holiday home cottages.

“We strongly urge anyone interested in Buckley Green Bottom Farm to contact our office today and arrange a viewing to truly appreciates this wonderful property.”