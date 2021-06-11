Gardening jobs for the week ahead

The sun is shining and with a bit of luck your garden is looking good. Here are some tips to help keep it that way...

By Dave Overend
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:45 pm
It's a good time to keep your hedges looking trim.

Keep an eye out for white powdery mildew on plants. If possible, remove the affected parts and spray with a fungicide.

Look for aphids on the underside of leaves - rub them off by hand, spray with an insecticide or try a natural pest control such as lacewing larvae.

Crush scarlet lily beetles on your lilies. Also check for the sticky brown larvae on the underside of leaves.

Clip evergreen hedges while they are in active growth.

Check plants in your greenhouse daily and water them if the soil is dry.

Turn the compost in your bins every month.

Pick sweet peas as soon as they flower to encourage more blooms.

Dead-head roses if they are repeat-flowering types.

Dead-head and cut back oriental poppies after flowering.