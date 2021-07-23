Gardening jobs for the week ahead

It's a good time to cut back hardy geraniums (pictured) and delphiniums.

Cut back faded perennial plants to keep borders tidy.

As your penstemon flowers fade, cut them back to just above a bud to encourage more flowers.

Cutting back growth in hanging baskets can encourage new flowers and will revive the display. Make sure you feed your baskets well after doing this.

Cut back hardy geraniums (pictured) and delphiniums after the first flush of flowers to encourage new growth and further blooms.

Continue to tie in and train new growth on climbing plants.

Prune wisteria now. Just remove the whippy side-shoots from the main branch framework to about 20cm from their base (about five leaves from the main stem).