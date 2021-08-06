Gardening jobs for the week ahead

It's a good idea to water rhododendrons to encourage next year’s buds to develop.

If it's been dry with you (probably not then water camellias and rhododendrons (pictured) to encourage next year’s buds to develop.

Keep patio container plants well watered and fed with a liquid fertiliser every fortnight.

Dead-head bedding plants and perennials to encourage them to flower into autumn and stop them self-seeding.

Cut back faded perennials to keep borders tidy.

Cut back herbs to encourage a new flush of leaves which can be harvested before the first frost.

Prune wisteria after flowering by removing all the whippy side-shoots from the main branch framework to about 20cm from their base.