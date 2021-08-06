Gardening jobs for the week ahead

August is a busy and fruitful time in the garden, so there is no shortage of things you can be getting on with...

By Dave Overend
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:45 pm
It's a good idea to water rhododendrons to encourage next year’s buds to develop.

If it's been dry with you (probably not then water camellias and rhododendrons (pictured) to encourage next year’s buds to develop.

Keep patio container plants well watered and fed with a liquid fertiliser every fortnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dead-head bedding plants and perennials to encourage them to flower into autumn and stop them self-seeding.

Cut back faded perennials to keep borders tidy.

Cut back herbs to encourage a new flush of leaves which can be harvested before the first frost.

Prune wisteria after flowering by removing all the whippy side-shoots from the main branch framework to about 20cm from their base.

Apply a high-potash fertiliser, such as tomato food, once fruits start to form on pepper, cucumber and aubergine plants.