Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Divide past-their-best herbaceous perennials to keep plants healthy year after year and multiply your stock.
Clean out cold frames and greenhouses ahead of autumn sowing and growing.
Start to plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, crocus (pictured) and hyacinths.
Continue to feed and deadhead hanging-basket and container annuals — they will often keep going until the first frosts.
Prune any late-summer flowering shrubs, such as the rock rose.
Prune climbing roses and rambling roses once they’ve finished flowering (unless they are repeat-flowering varieties, in which case leave them until later in the year).
Help pumpkins ripen in time for Halloween by removing any leaves shading the fruits.