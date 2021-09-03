Gardening jobs for the week ahead

It may seem a long way off but start to plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils and crocus.

Divide past-their-best herbaceous perennials to keep plants healthy year after year and multiply your stock.

Clean out cold frames and greenhouses ahead of autumn sowing and growing.

Start to plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, crocus (pictured) and hyacinths.

Continue to feed and deadhead hanging-basket and container annuals — they will often keep going until the first frosts.

Prune any late-summer flowering shrubs, such as the rock rose.

Prune climbing roses and rambling roses once they’ve finished flowering (unless they are repeat-flowering varieties, in which case leave them until later in the year).