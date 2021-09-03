Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Autumn is here which is a busy time for us gardeners...

By Dave Overend
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:45 pm
It may seem a long way off but start to plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils and crocus.

Divide past-their-best herbaceous perennials to keep plants healthy year after year and multiply your stock.

Clean out cold frames and greenhouses ahead of autumn sowing and growing.

Continue to feed and deadhead hanging-basket and container annuals — they will often keep going until the first frosts.

Prune any late-summer flowering shrubs, such as the rock rose.

Prune climbing roses and rambling roses once they’ve finished flowering (unless they are repeat-flowering varieties, in which case leave them until later in the year).

Help pumpkins ripen in time for Halloween by removing any leaves shading the fruits.