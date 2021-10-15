Gardening jobs for the week ahead

This month is a good time to plant hedges and move trees and shrubs.

Empty greenhouses can be cleaned and disinfected.

Protect half-hardy plants with fleece or put them in a frost-free greenhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweep up fallen leaves that harbour fungal spores and provide ideal hiding places for slugs and snails.

Take hardwood cuttings from deciduous shrubs.

Clear overhanging plants from pathways.

Prune climbing and rambling roses once they’ve finished flowering, and tie in the stems before autumn winds cause damage.

After tidying borders, mulch with bark chips, well-rotted manure or leafmould to insulate plant roots for the winter and keep weed growth in check.