Gardening jobs for the week ahead - plant those spring bulbs

We're really starting to see the seasons change now so make the most of the dry weather (it'll be raining soon enough).

By David Overend
Friday, 24th September 2021, 4:45 pm

If you want to stop debris accumulating in your pond, cover the surface with a net.

Clean out cold frames and greenhouses ahead of autumn sowing and growing.

Plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, crocus and hyacinths.

Continue to feed and deadhead hanging-basket and container plants (pictured) – they will often keep going until the first frost.

Divide summer-flowering herbaceous perennials as the weather cools.

Prune climbing roses and rambling roses once they’ve finished flowering (unless they are repeat-flowering varieties, in which case leave them until later in the year).

Keep camellias and rhododendrons well watered to ensure that next year’s buds develop well.