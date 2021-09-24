If you want to stop debris accumulating in your pond, cover the surface with a net.

Clean out cold frames and greenhouses ahead of autumn sowing and growing.

Plant spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, crocus and hyacinths.

Continue to feed and deadhead hanging-basket and container plants (pictured) – they will often keep going until the first frost.

Divide summer-flowering herbaceous perennials as the weather cools.

Prune climbing roses and rambling roses once they’ve finished flowering (unless they are repeat-flowering varieties, in which case leave them until later in the year).