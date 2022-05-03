Georgian gem Ellerker Hall is for sale with detached cottage and 23 acres

There were many reasons why Mark and Andrea Horsley fell in love with Ellerker Hall but the top three included the beautiful Georgian architecture, its location in the heart of Ellerker village and the privacy the property offers thanks to its 23 acres of gardens, pastures and woodland.

The couple bought the Grade II listed house with its detached cottage, outbuildings and land five years ago and it is now for sale for £2.75m with Blenkin and Co. estate agents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The structure of the house was superb and it had been well maintained but inside, it needed refurbishment. We could see that it was a really special place with an immense amount of privacy, peace and tranquillity,” says Mark, who has spared no expense on the interiors, which have been modernised while retaining and enhancing the period features.

Ellerker Hall

He and Andrea are selling to downsize as they embrace a lifestyle change but he says: “We would like to stay in the village if possible. It’s in a good position with Brough close by, which has trains to London, and Beverley is a 20 minute drive away.”

The hall has a host of period features, including the original laundry shute connecting the linen cupboard to the laundry room. The Horsleys have installed accoya timber sash windows while refurbishing the original shutters. The new kitchen is from The Main Company in Green Hammerton and has integrated appliances, an oil-fired Aga and separate pantry.

Behind this are a laundry room, boot room, cloakroom and utility/dog room. There is also a family room, a formal dining room and a drawing room. The Georgian staircase with window seat half way up, leads to a beautiful principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite. The four further bedrooms on the first floor all have en suites while the second floor would make an ideal home office with guest suite.

The property also has a detached, two-bedroom cottage, a swimming pool in a separate pool house, garaging, a large parking area, gardens, a pond, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, barn with “man cave”, four paddocks, woodland, stables and a field shelter.

The rear of the hall

Ellerker is a quintessential rural village at the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds with a pretty beck and a parish church. It has a village hall, village green, playing fields, Grade II listed church, pub restaurant and garden centre and offers easy access to the A63 and M62.

Contact: Blenkin and Co. tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com

One of the reception rooms

The swimming pool

One of the bedroms with sylvan views

One of the bathrooms beautifully styled

The new kitchen