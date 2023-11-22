These pictures show the Royal Horticultural Society’s Yorkshire gardens lit up in the darkness as part of a festive event.

RHS Glow at RHS Garden Harlow Carr is being held from NOvember 22 to December 30, and gives visitors the chance to see the gardens at night, lit up in a number of wondrous colours.

The event, which is only available to attend through pre-booked tickets, shows the incredible gardens in a whole new light – literally.

It launched on Wednesday night, but we managed to get in to get a sneak peek a day early and the pictures are incredible.

A statement from Harlow Carr said: “This year for the first time the RHS is working with lighting experts SLX on reimagined routes that will give visitors the chance to experience RHS Harlow Carr in a totally new light. The magical winter walk will shine a light on some of the season’s most spectacular sights after dark.

“From November, visitors can stroll beneath the stars, marvel at tree canopies awash with colour, and be spellbound by sparkling water features. RHS Harlow Carr’s perennially popular glittering trail will take in the newly opened Thaliana Bridge, Streamside, Woodland and Main Borders. New for 2023, the Logness Monster will be open so younger visitors can play during the visit.

“Festive refreshments will be available from Bettys Tea House, including mulled wine or indulgent hot chocolate as well as a magnificent range of sweet treats including mince pies and fat rascals, a Yorkshire favourite.”

All tickets must be booked online in advance, and visitors are advised to book early to secure their preferred date and time. RHS members enjoy early access to booking and discounted ticket prices for Glow.

For further information, click here.

