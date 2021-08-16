This beautiful Georgian home for sale in Bubwith has been treated to two magnificent makeovers

Manor House, Bubwith

Now on the market for £795,000 with Carter Jonas, this late-Georgian residence has been truly spoiled in recent years. First with a comprehensive renovation by the previous owners and then with a fabulous makeover by David Hurlstone and his partner, Nic, who are interiors enthusiasts with a passion for historic homes.

They bought the Manor House in 2012 after falling for its location, charm and period features. “We were living in York and wanted to move to somewhere more rural but within commuting distance of York and Leeds and this house was perfectly placed for that – plus it is a 10-minute drive to Howden where there is a direct train to Leeds and London,” says David.

The vibrant village of Bubwith also has a host of amenities, including a primary school, a butcher, bakery and delicatessen, a general store, a hairdresser, a doctors’ surgery and a pub, plus a sports ground and tennis club.

The owners have a gift for interior design

David and Nic’s work on the house can also be seen on their Instagram @manor_house_bubwith and shows how they have retained the character and period charm of the property while adding their own stamp with a clever mix of pattern, colour and antique furniture.

He and Nic are selling to move closer to family and say they will miss the Manor House. “We have really enjoyed living here and having friends and family to stay. It really comes alive then. We will really miss it when we move.”

Carter Jonas says: “Manor House is a particularly fine late Georgian home offering elegant accommodation within established gardens. The rooms are of near-perfect proportions.”

The property has almost 3,000 sq.ft of space and is blessed with sash windows and lots of natural light. It has a kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, drawing room, sitting room, garden room, utility, two en-suite bedrooms, two further bedrooms and a shower room.

The kitchen with Aga

There is also a large cellar providing storage space, an external boiler room and wc and a double-length garage. The gardens have been beautifully designed around a fountain with colourful planted beds and numerous seating areas.

Original walls and mature trees along the borders provide complete privacy, creating a green and leafy haven perfect for al fresco entertaining. The walls extend to the front and there is a driveway providing ample parking for several vehicles.

For details contact: Carter Jonas, York, tel: 01904 558250, www.carterjonas.co.uk

One of the bedrooms

The rooms are light-filled thanks to the Georgian windows

The large kitchen/dining area