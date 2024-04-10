Grade II listed former headmaster’s home on Farsley town street up for auction with surprising guide price
The property – which dates back to 1848 - has been “neglected in recent years and now needs to be returned to its former glory”, Pugh Auctions stated.
The four-floor home is set to be auctioned on April 23, 2024 via Pugh Auctions – with a guide price of £130,000.
Buyers would be very close to nearby shops and restaurants in a coveted location – Farsley has repeatedly had recognition on the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide with praise for the community and nearby Sunnybank Mills.
Pugh Auctions’ listing states: “With accommodation over four floors, the property would benefit from reconfiguration to realise its true potential. The lower ground floor has a separate entrance and features two rooms which could be pivotal to turning this project into a success.
“To the second floor, there is a useful loft/storage room with Velux window and staircase.
"Whether you’re looking to renovate to sell on, or convert into an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation), this is sure to appeal to a variety of investors.”
Bidding opens Tuesday April 23 and closes the following day.
The property is listed here: https://www.pugh-auctions.com/property/35114
