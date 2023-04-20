Harrogate Flower Show: Behind the scenes as blooming brilliant show begins

It is in essence a garden fit for a King.

A truly regal experience awaits visitors to this year’s Harrogate Flower Show, which will celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Visitors will be treated to a magnificent display of floral artistry with an incredible ‘floral’ coronation cloak, designed by award-winning, Harrogate-based florist Helen James.

"This majestic robe, created using a stunning array of flowers, will be the centrepiece of the show.”

For the staging day photocall only, the robe was worn along with Newby Hall’s exquisite replicas of the St Edward’s Crown, Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and Sovereign’s Orb.

All were originally created for King Charles II in 1660 by Sir Robert Vyner, an ancestor of the Crompton family. And, for the duration of the show the robe will be displayed with floral replicas of these crown jewels.

Welcoming up to 50,000 visitors across the four days, Harrogate Spring Flower Show is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar and this year’s show promises to be even more special than ever before, with the regal theme adding a touch ofgrandeur to an already magnificent event.

There will be community gardens. created by horticultural societies, charities and community groups from across the north of England. These gardens are designed to raise awareness and deliver a message.

There will also be Creative Borders. Together with the support of the Association of Professional Landscapers, this spring's competition will see designers, plantspeople, and organisations and groups across the horticultural sector designing perfect plant schemes.

And an area called Show Features promises to be one of the show highlights. Created by professional designers, landscapers and horticultural organisations, the Show Features provide planting ideas and garden inspiration.

Of the Grand Floral Hall, a spokesman said: “From acers to zinnias, be inspired by the wonderful displays of plants and flowers created especially for the show. “And, with the very best in gardening advice from growers, nurseries and expert societies listed below, you'll be able to choose the right plant for the right place with confidence.”

Christine Talbot, journalist and former TV presenter for ITV Calendar taking a selfie infront of a display of Fuchsias, by Roualeyn Fuchsias Nursery, based in North Wales.

Gemma Miller, infront of their amazing display of flowering Lilies by Harts Nursery, based in Cheshire.

Peter Walker, from Wack's Wicked Plants, based at Scampston, near Malton, who specialist in carnivorous plants busy watering his display.

Richard Gillings, from Berkshire, with a few of his flowering Daffodils.