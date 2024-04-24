Homebuilder highlights reasons to move to Dinnington development

Located on Lodge Lane, the development will bring 152 two, three and four bedroom homes which will be ideal for a variety of house hunters including first time buyers looking to step onto the property ladder, and growing families in search of more space.

This vibrant new community offers semi-rural living with convenient road and public transport connections, resulting in easy access to nearby cities such as Sheffield, Rotherham, and Doncaster. Whether residents are commuting to work or exploring the wider region, getting around is quick and convenient.

With fantastic days out practically on the doorstep, like Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park and Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park, it’s no surprise why Dinnington is so popular with families. The historic Roche Abbey is also less than five miles away.

Surrounded by picturesque countryside, Thornberry Gardens offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration. With an abundance of green open space and scenic trails, residents can truly get lost in some of South Yorkshire’s most stunning nature.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Investing in local communities is an extremely important part of building a new housing development. We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community and strive to support it wherever we can.

“Thornberry Gardens is perfectly located for a wide variety of homebuyers. It has already proven to be very popular, so we recommend anyone interested in making Dinnington home to get in touch with our Sales Advisers and book an appointment to find out more.”

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

Those looking to part exchange can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.