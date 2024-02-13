Homeowners can be sure to find 'the one' in Leeds

New developments offer a real range of living environments from vibrant urban neighbourhoods and commuter suburbs to semi-rural villages and scenic communities.

In the current climate of high energy costs, newly built homes deliver the energy efficient features that are increasingly in demand. New houses can offer an annual average saving of £2,200* on energy bills compared to an older home, and it’s now estimated that it costs an average of £70,000** to bring an old property up to the standard of a modern new build.

Redrow is the UK’s largest premium homebuilder and Leeds is the location for several of its most sought after developments in recent years. With a mix of well-established neighbourhoods and others emerging as thriving new communities, Redrow has homes for sale to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Examples of Redrow's stylish show home interiors

We’ve rounded up some of the best new suburbs and villages to live around Leeds:

1) The one with the city views - Whitehall Grange, New Farnley

Redrow’s Whitehall Grange offers a relaxed suburban lifestyle with views of the bright city lights, from its elevated position in the village of New Farnley.

Its choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all with Redrow’s acclaimed high interior specification, are from its Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection. New Farnley has easy access to both Leeds and Bradford, whilst also having strong transport links and local amenities such as good primary schools and a local Co-Op.

Examples of Redrow homes being built in Yorkshire

Situated five miles outside of Leeds city centre along the A58, the development is the ideal spot for anyone who wants the best of both worlds; with plenty of green space on the doorstep.

To find out more call 0113 5373604 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/whitehall-grange-leeds

2) The one with amazing amenities - The Avenue at Thorpe Park, East Leeds

A new release of Heritage homes at The Avenue at Thorpe Park is drawing new buyers to this exciting, up and coming part of East Leeds. The vibrant Thorpe Park retail, leisure and business complex is walkable in just a couple of minutes, while the homes enjoy access to 140 acres of public parks and open green spaces on their doorstep, including the newly created 113-acre Green Park.

Examples of Redrow's stylish show home interiors

Thorpe Park offers everything homeowners could need with shops, gyms, a luxury hotel and state of the art cinema, while the eagerly anticipated new Thorpe Park Railway Station, is due to open in 2025, set to make commuting a breeze.

Some of the properties on release feature Redrow’s Eco Electric specification, with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating as standard, making them highly energy efficient.

To find out more about the homes for sale at Thorpe Park visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-avenue-at-thorpe-park-leeds or call 0113 5375931.

3) The one with the eco homes - Centurion Fields, Cross Gates

Examples of Redrow's stylish show home interiors

On the edge of a well-established residential community, off Manston Lane, Centurion Fields is now on sale, offering a choice of three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.

Centurion Fields will be the first Redrow development in Leeds to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification in all properties from the start. This means they include air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floors of its detached designs and enhanced insulation.

Being built on a historic former World War Two tank factory site, Centurion Fields will feature around 200 new homes, all hailing from its popular Heritage Collection.

Residents will be close to the amenities of Thorpe Park, within walking distance of Thorpe Park Railway Station, when it opens in 2025, and close to junction 46 of the M1.

Centurion Fields is now on sale from The Avenue at Thorpe Park. To find out more about the new homes please visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds or call 0113 5375521

4) The one on the edge of a woodland - Woodland Vale, West Ardsley

Redrow’s Woodland Vale development provides the perfect balance of town and country living, with meadows, play areas and a community orchard planned for the location. The focal point of the development is the scenic Haigh Wood, which runs through its centre, giving residents access to beautiful woodlands walks. It’s also just a short journey into both Leeds and Wakefield.

All three and four-bedroom designs currently on release are from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are designed to blend well with the locality.

For further information visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-vale or call 01924 961116.

For the easiest way to access details of all Redrow’s developments in Leeds, download the new Redrow app, available on iOS and Android.

* Figures from the HBF’s Watt a Save report