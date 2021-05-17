Horsforth was named as one of the most desirable places to live in Great Britain.

New analysis by Rightmove has revealed that Horsforth is one of the most popular local neighbourhoods for buyers signing up to find out first about properties coming up for sale in the current frenzied market.

The new dataset, which is the earliest indicator of buyer demand in a local area, is based on over 2.7 million home-hunters who are signed up to receive instant property alerts for properties coming to market.

Horsforth, was named as the fifth most sought area, and is the only Yorkshire suburb to make the list.

It comes after The Sunday Times mentioned the neighbourhood in its annual The Best Places to Live Guide 2021.

The town didn't make the top ten list, however, the judges noted that "Horsforth as a city suburb with a proper country feel."

The data shows that average house prices have risen from £238,665 in April 2011 to £312,460 in April 2021.

This is an increase of 30 per cent.

Topping the RightMove list was Manchester suburb Didsbury, followed by Walthamstow in East London, the Wirral, Merseyside and Prestwich, in Greater Manchester.

The number of properties coming on the market is still not meeting the huge demand from buyers, but the level of new listings has improved, RightMove said.

When comparing March and April with January and February of this year, it found that there there was a jump of 51 per cent in the number of properties coming onto the market, with over 260,000 new homes coming up for sale over the past two months.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister says: “Our new analysis gives sellers in these local hotspots a clear indication of just how popular their area is, as it tracks the huge pool of the most eager prospective buyers who are signed up to find out instantly when a seller decides to bring their property to market.

"More buyers have realised they don’t have the luxury of waiting until the weekend to decide which properties they want to request to view, and so they’re making sure they’ve signed up to find out first when a home comes up for sale.

“We’re hearing reports of some areas where properties are selling within a few days of being added to Rightmove, and the average time to find a buyer is the quickest we’ve ever recorded nationally.

"But we also know there are thousands of local markets and some are moving more slowly than others, so as a seller you’ll want your property being seen by the biggest group of buyers possible, giving it the best chance of selling and achieving the best price.”