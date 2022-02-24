Homes on Oatlands Drive in Harrogate regularly fetch in excess of £1m, with one selling for a cool £2m last year, which is why a property with an asking price of £125,000 on the street is attracting significant interest.

For sale with Verity Frearson, it is being billed as "the worst house on the best street" as the one-bedroom terraced cottage has suffered fire damage and is in need of full refurbishment. Part of the appeal is the location as, apart from it upmarket appeal, Oatlands Drive is adjacent to St Aidan’s High, on of Harrogate's most popular schools.

Verity Frearson say that the cottage, which has been unoccupied for a number of years, offers buyers an opportunity to update and modernised it to suit their own requirements. They add that there is also the potential to extend the property to create additional living space, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

The cottage at 21 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate

Verity Frearson Director Matt Stamford said: “This really is a rare opportunity to purchase a property in one of Harrogate’s most sought after areas. When properties in this part of town - known as ‘The Saints’ because of the names of the adjoining streets – come on the open market, they don’t usually hang around for long. 21 Oatlands Drive is very much in a class of its own, but there is plenty of potential to make this home work."”

The cottage has previously been arranged with a living room and kitchen on the ground floor and one bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor, although it is expected buyers will want to alter the layout, as two bedrooms could easily be accommodated within the existing floor plan.

No structural surveys have been undertaken at the property and buyers are advised to take their own advice regarding the condition. Viewings strictly by appointment through selling agent Verity Frearson on 01423 562531.