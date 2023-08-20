The housing market has returned towards more normal levels of activity this year and Rightmove has announced the best areas in Britain for home sellers - one of which is in Leeds.

The improved housing market follows an exceptionally busy 2021 and first half of 2022.

The number of available properties for sale currently is lower than it was this time in 2019, but has steadily improved compared with the record low levels of the pandemic market. A typical estate agent presently has 27 properties for sale on their books, up from 15 last year, but lower than the 31 in 2019.

Rightmove’s latest local snapshot of home-seller activity displays that in many areas, most of the homes that are listed for sale still successfully find a buyer.

Roundhay Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

These are the best local housing markets across Great Britain where the strongest areas for home-sellers are in 2023.

Most of the areas are based in Bristol, however, ninth on the list is Roundhay in Leeds.

Best areas in Britain for home sellers - including a Yorkshire suburb

These are the top 10 areas with the highest percentage of homes listed this year that have been marked ‘Sold Subject to Contract’ (SSTC).

1 - St George, Bristol (80%)

2 - Bishopston, Bristol (79%)

3 - Heaton, Newcastle (77%)

4 - Horfield, Bristol (77%)

5 - Fishponds, Bristol (76%)

6 - Port Talbot, Wales (74%)

7 - Chorlton Cum Hardy, Manchester (74%)

8 - Wallsend, Tyne and Wear (74%)

9 - Roundhay, Leeds (73%)