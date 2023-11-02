Incredible Grade II-listed home in Yorkshire up for sale and it comes with its own cottage and barn

An incredible home has gone up for sale in the Yorkshire countryside – and it comes complete with its own detached cottage and adjoining barn.

Stoney Springs House is in the picturesque village of Luddenden, near Halifax, and is set within 0.8 acres of tiered, landscaped gardens. Although it’s Grade II-listed, inside it has been modernised but it still retains its traditional charm and interoir with exposed timber beams and stone work throughout downstairs. The property also offers incredible views of the West Yorkshire countryside.

The first floor offers two of property’s four-double bedrooms, both of which come with fully tiled en-suites. In addition, a fully tiled, four-piece suite main bathroom room and a home office are also on the first floor.

The property’s other two double-bedrooms can be found on the second floor, which both offer fantastic views of the surrounding landscape.

Stoney Springs House is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes, and has a guide price of offers in excess of £1.1m.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Stoney Springs Cottage is a wonderful property, which offers beautiful scenery, privacy and plenty of space.

“The conversion potential of the detached cottage and adjoining barn are further positives to the property. In addition to adding more functioning space to the property, there’s also to potential to convert these into holiday rentals. We encourage anyone interested in Stoney Springs Cottage to contact our office today and book to view this special property and its private grounds.”

For more information or to book a viewing visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380 100.

