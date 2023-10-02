Incredible home set in Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley country is up for sale for £1.25m

A stunning property set in acres of land in the hills where hit TV shows such as Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley have been filmed is up for sale for £1.25m.

Blake Hill End Farm was once three cottages but has been transformed into a generous family home, and comes with 7.4 acres of land, landscaped gardens, private courtyard parking and outbuildings, including a summer house.

Set in Shibden Valley, which is famed for featuring in shows such as Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, the home has been modernised but still has its period aesthetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kitchen has exposed timber beams with modern appliances, as well as a give-ring gas Rangemaster oven and a range of white, high gloss wall and base units and contrasting work surfaces with an inset, stainless-steel sink.

The stunning property in Shibden Valley

The main hallway, off the kitchen, allows access to the remaining ground floor rooms including a large lounge, which features an exposed stone chimney breast, which acts as a divider in the room between the living area and dining area. Two mullion windows overlook the rear terrace and offer views of the green landscape.

Downstairs also contains a utility room, pool room and games room, which offers access to a vaulted cellar room.

On the first floor are the property’s five-double bedrooms, with a sixth bedroom having the potential to be converted into a home study. In addition, a fully tiled, three-piece suite shower room and a four-piece suite bathroom are on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the front of the property lays generous lawned gardens, with access to a potting shed and two large outbuildings, which offer the potential for development. To the side of the property is a paved terrace, an ideal space for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the breathtaking views across the Shibden Valley.

The home comes with its own summerhouse

The terrace connects to a detached summer house, which has recently been built. It is timber panelled throughout, with patio doors which open out on to a decked area, which in addition to offering another vantage point to take in the incredible view, also leads to an adjoining orchard.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Blake Hill End Farm is a special property, which offers spacious accommodation and breathtaking views.

“The conversion of the three cottages enables the property to offer ample of living space for a family. While its location next is ideal for access to a wide range of local amenities offered within nearby Shelf, Northowram and Hipperholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage anyone interested in Blake Hill End Farm to contact our office today and book to view this special property and its private grounds.”