All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Inside the £2m Yorkshire farmhouse won on a raffle which cost £25 a ticket

These pictures show the inside of a stunning Yorkshire farmhouse worth £2m – which was won on a raffle where tickets cost just £25.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST

Eliza Yahioglu, who is originally from Yorkshire but has lived in London for the last 40 years, became the latest person to win the Omaze Million Pound House Draw. She had been on a family holiday with her husband of 30 years, Gokhan, her son Carl, 24, and daughter Leyla, 21 celebrating her birthday when she heard the news.

The house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, meaning Eliza is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

Read the full story here

Alongside a one-bed guest cottage, the picturesque property near the town of Harrogate boats a beautiful kitchen and dining space, complete with Aga cooker and a spacious garden room. The adjoining garage has been extended into the loft space to provide a workshop and home office with breathtaking views across the neighbouring valley.

The property also features five acres of manicured grounds and gardens, settled in the quiet Yorkshire countryside. Local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve an annual rental value of almost £50,000.

As well as making Eliza a multi-millionaire, the lottery also raised a staggering £1,950,000 to support Blood Cancer UK - in just six weeks.

This is the second time the charity has teamed up with Omaze, with the first partnership in 2022 having also raised an additional £1,000,000.

The money will be invested in research into hard-to-treat blood cancers, and investigating treatment types that could be more effective and potentially less harmful, particularly for younger people

The £2 million farmhouse near Harrogate

1. Farmhouse

The £2 million farmhouse near Harrogate Photo: Omaze / SWNS

Photo Sales
The picturesque property near the town of Harrogate boats a beautiful kitchen and dining space

2. Dining room

The picturesque property near the town of Harrogate boats a beautiful kitchen and dining space Photo: Omaze / SWNS

Photo Sales
Eliza Yahioglu discovered she'd scooped the four-bed hillside farmhouse and £100k in cash - the day she turned 56.

3. Stunning garden

Eliza Yahioglu discovered she'd scooped the four-bed hillside farmhouse and £100k in cash - the day she turned 56. Photo: Omaze / SWNS

Photo Sales
The property features five acres of manicured grounds and gardens, settled in the quiet Yorkshire countryside.

4. Gardens

The property features five acres of manicured grounds and gardens, settled in the quiet Yorkshire countryside. Photo: Omaze / SWNS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:YorkshireLondonHarrogate