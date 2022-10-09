While I don’t want to underplay the difficulties so many of us are experiencing, the slowdown in the market has been modest so far according to our latest figures.

Yes, we’ve seen the gloomy predictions over the past few weeks, but we are taking the positives that we are not seeing much change on the ground yet and house prices have remained stable, although undoubtedly buyers are now in a more sensible frame of mind and housing affordability has become more stretched for some.

We accept that it’s more than likely that prices will not be growing for the rest of this year and the market is changing daily following the government’s mini-budget, so if you are buying or selling a house right now, you need knowledge, advice and clarity from people who are experienced in these more challenging conditions.

Steve Murgatroyd, Group Financial Services Director, Manning Stainton

What we’re seeing is actually a return to what could be seen as more ‘normal’ interest rates, rather than a disaster. They have been so low for more than five years now, but they were much higher for example in the late 1990s, when they went up to 15 per cent.

I have worked in financial services for over 30 years, and in this business for over 20 years, so I’ve navigated these choppy waters before.

We have just got used to this incredibly low interest rate environment post credit crunch but it is unsustainable.

My prediction is that they will find a level and plateau once inflation is back under control so the message is “don’t panic”.

Any homeowner with a mortgage, or a buyer who has applied for a mortgage, will understandably be concerned right now.

For those who already have mortgage offers and property transactions in process, keep calm and carry on.

If you’re on a fixed rate for the next few years, keep watching and planning, and if you are looking for a new mortgage, don’t wory.

While hundreds of mortgage products were withdrawn last week, theyare now coming back and the big players are re-entering with

different products every day as they regain confidence in the market.

Many are still providing access to mortgage products, albeit they are more expensive than they were.

For the 100,000 people in the UK due to come off fixed rate mortgages in the near future, speak to mortgage brokers about re-mortgaging.

They can offer you the best advice and ensure you get the best deal possible, and for some there may be options to mitigate higher mortgage payments, such as extending mortgage terms.

If you are a homeowner in negative equity, you can look into the possibility of a product transfer with your current lender but get advice from your broker on best product transfers and other options.

As for supply and demand, we are still seeing a level of demand that exceeds the number of properties coming to market in Yorkshire.

Speak to a knowledgeable, reputable estate agent to make sure you get the best value and advice on selling your home in this market.