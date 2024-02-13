Last chance to buy at popular Harrogate development

Since its launch in spring 2022, the 95-home Granby Meadows venture ‘bucked the trend’ with strong property sales.

The development, located off Claro Road, is a natural extension of Redrow’s Devonshire Gardens development that completed in 2018.

The remaining homes are both from the housebuilder’s Heritage Collection, which boasts traditional Arts & Crafts style exteriors complemented by contemporary and spacious open plan interiors.

Redrow's show homes at Granby Meadows

Enter the detached Harlech through the central front door, with a spacious lounge to the left and family room/study to the right. At the back of the property is a kitchen/dinning room, with a separate utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. The final Harlech is priced at £535,000.

Or, if you are looking for a three bedroom home The Bakewell is a highly specified property with a spacious layout. The ground floor is open plan, with a lounge and cloakroom at the front of the home and a kitchen/dining area at the back.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, with an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. The Bakewell is priced at £340,000.

The Bakewell

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Granby Meadows has been a very popular development amongst buyers here in Harrogate. There is a really strong demand for homes of this quality and character.

“Close to the town centre, it’s an ideal location and is near to the well-known landmark of The Stray, which offers hundreds of acres of beautiful green space so people can enjoy the best of both worlds.”

For further information about Granby Meadows visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/granby-meadows-harrogate or call the sales team on 01423 205764.