Local hombuilder installs two little libraries in Bradford

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West has installed little libraries across a number of their developments to encourage local residents to contribute spare books to increase the range of reading material available. This will in turn encourage residents to borrow books and motivate people to read more.

Research from World Book Day found that half a million children in the UK do not own a single book. Reading for pleasure is also on a sharp decline, with fewer than one in two children aged eight to 18 saying they enjoyed reading in 2022, the lowest level since 2005. The cost of living has massively impacted families, which has resulted in declining levels of reading taking place in households. Almost two thirds of parents say they currently have less money to spend on books for their children than before, showing how important little libraries are to families.

On the donation, Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “We understand how important reading is, especially for young children, and we strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, regardless of age and where they live.

“To give the local community easy access to obtaining new books, we have installed a little library at Wadsworth Gardens in Cleckheaton and The Bridleways in Eccleshill. Little Libraries is a fantastic initiative for local residents to donate as well as take books, and is completely free for all to use. We’re so glad that our initiative will help people have easier access to reading, and we look forward to hearing what stories have been shared within our community.”

Barratt Homes’ Wadsworth Gardens development in Cleckheaton offers three and four bedroom homes, while two, three and four bedroom homes are available at The Bridleways development in Eccleshill. Each home at the developments are built with energy-efficient properties in a stylish and modern layout.