Customers can fully customise everything from sofas to dining sets to suit their homes.

Luxury Designer Rooms Interiors is a furniture and homeware retailer with a difference in the heart of Brighouse, offering customers the chance to fully customise everything from sofas to dining sets to suit their homes.

Design fans can even book the whole showroom for free to allow time to fully immerse themselves in swatches and samples – or there is a design lab packed with even more choices, plus an in-house interior design option too.

“This is a really exciting bespoke offering that you won’t find elsewhere,” says design specialist and store manager Lee Fisher. “We have got a massive selection to choose from so you can come in and find the design that you like then build it bespoke.

There are 50 fabric swatch books just from one of their sofa brands to choose from

“As an example, there are 50 fabric swatch books just from one of our sofa brands to choose from, but if you wanted to get even more creative then we have another 60 beautiful hand picked patterned fabrics in our design lab – whatever you need, we can create it.

“We want to offer a very creative environment where people feel free to come in and design the right product to fit your home. It takes away the scariness of designing something from a blank piece of paper while allowing you to design something beautiful and unique to suit you.”

Luxury Designer Rooms Interiors opened its doors at 23-27 King Street on May 1 and stocks a number of European brands exclusively, from lighting to fabric wallpapers. The stunning 650 sq m showroom offers plenty to spark the imagination, with a graffiti wall, home cinema room and inspiring furniture set-ups.

With dozens of options to choose from, the opportunities to tailor every individual piece are endless – plus if you can’t find the finish you are looking for, they can match any RAL colour.

Luxury Designer Rooms Interiors also offer an interior design service

“We can change combinations to create exactly what our customers want: wood variants, metal finishes, whatever you need,” adds Lee. “With a dining chair, for example, you can choose the colour and texture of the fabric, the piping, the wood finish, the height… the possibilities are vast. Or we offer ceramic, marble or wooden dining tables that can be tailored to suit the customers size requirements from the colour, finish, thickness, length and width of the table top.

“It’s a move away from one-size-fits-all towards designing something that fits exactly into your home and that you can’t find elsewhere. People should be able to get the right high-quality product to fit the size of their room and be happy with the end result.”

For those pushed for time, Luxury Designer Rooms Interiors also offer an interior design service which is proving popular with interior designers and architects keen to explore a more bespoke offering to create a unique style.

They also work closely with a French reproduction specialist who can draw a shelving unit or a dressing table to order, then build it from scratch, for the ultimate in bespoke one-off furnishings.

For unique ideas on what you could do in your own home, visit the showroom in Brighouse

For unique ideas on what you could do in your own home, and to see the range of high-quality exclusive brands, visit the showroom in Brighouse from 10am until 6pm. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.