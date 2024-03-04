Magic Breakfast receives donation towards 16,500 breakfasts from local homebuilder

The homebuilder held a quiz evening to raise funds for Magic Breakfast, which saw 16 teams, from local businesses, pitted against each other to test their knowledge on a variety of subjects, including celebrity babies, TV theme tunes, and geography. Dunnington-based Minster Plumbing emerged as the quiz champions, scoring an amazing 100 per cent in the final round to overcome the competition.

Barratt Developments’ business partners across Yorkshire also donated a range of amazing prizes, which were raffled off to raise additional funds for the charity and in further support, for every drink purchased on the night an additional ‘magic’ breakfast was donated. At just 28p for each breakfast, Barratt Developments’ guests were happy to donate throughout the night.

Magic Breakfast is a national charity that provides breakfasts to school children facing hunger every day. Magic Breakfast works with schools to ensure that no child is too hungry to learn or thrive, with its partner schools opening their doors a little earlier each morning to offer their students a free, nutritious ‘magic’ breakfast. The charity works closely with schools across England and Scotland to support the children and young people who need it most.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire West hosts charity quiz night for Magic Breakfast

Before the pandemic, 1.7 million children were at risk of hunger in the UK, and by early 2022, this number rose to 2.7 million before rocketing further to 4 million in September 2022.1 Throughout 2023, 4 million children were still at risk of hunger in the UK, meaning one in four children in the UK don’t have access to the food they need to thrive, showing how important the work is that Magic Breakfast does.

Following the successful fundraising event, the funds raised were matched by The Barratt Foundation, resulting in £4,664 raised altogether. The Barratt Foundation also donated £100,000 to Magic Breakfast in February 2022 following an employee vote, and in September 2022 hosted the Big Barratt Hike, where 100 employees raised an additional £65,000. The Barratt Foundation and Magic Breakfast officially formed a partnership in October 2023, and the Foundation is set to donate £500,000 to the charity over the next two years.

Lindsey Sills, Commercial Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “Magic Breakfast is an amazing charity that does such important work across the country for children in disadvantaged areas who are at risk of hunger every day. The statistics of hungry children are shocking to read, proving just how vital this service is for children across the country and for schools to support pupils in need.

“We had a fantastic evening with a whole host of local businesses taking part from our supplier and subcontractor supply chain. We hope that this donation can support the charity in continuing to provide much-needed meals for the UK’s most vulnerable pupils.”

For more information about Magic Breakfast please visit their web page: https://www.magicbreakfast.com/