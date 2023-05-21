The owner of Yorkshire Dales estate Marske Hall has put the house and outbuildings up for sale following a series of planning battles with the National Park Authority.

The 24-acre estate once owned by the Archbishops of York near Richmond includes the 29-bedroom main hall, two cottages and a Georgian stable block that has also been converted into accommodation.

The 18th-century hall is owned by Ian Morton, who has spent several years developing guest accommodation and leisure facilities. The luxury apartment suites within the main house are still undergoing renovation. The basement is partially used as a wine cellar, but has potential for bar and restaurant use.

The Sawmill Cottage outbuildings development consists of two semi-detached homes which are close to completion.

The grounds, which include Marske Beck, woodland and ornamental ponds, could be used for further hospitality developments such as lodges or activities. Hound House, to the rear of the hall, has potential as an outdoor function suite or bar.

There is currently a planning application under consideration for a further three-bedroom cottage in an annexe to one of the luxury suites, though this could also be converted into four studio apartments, spa or events space.Marske Stables, the hall’s stable block during its long association with racehorse breeding, has also been converted into 10 apartments and cottages plus a function suite.Agents Christie & Co’s sale catalogue states: “The sale of Marske Hall and Estate represents an excellent and unique opportunity for a hospitality, leisure or residential sector operator or property developer to acquire 24 acres of prime National Park real estate offering a wealth of development potential, either from a rental income perspective or from substantial profits derived as an owner-operator.“The hall itself is currently under conversion to bespoke luxury dwellings, while The Stables are already trading as superb letting accommodation. Sawmill Cottage is also approaching completion as stunning holiday lets or private homes, whilst the surrounding estate could be used for a variety of leisure development options including lodges, caravans or camping pods, or could also be used for weddings or outward bound activities, set in a beautiful and natural picturesque setting.”

In February 2021, Mr Morton said he was ‘devastated’ when Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority planners rejected his proposal to turn the hall into an aparthotel and wedding venue.

Officers objected to the removal of an area of woodland for car parking and demolition of some internal walls. The scheme also included a spa and wine-tasting rooms. The parish council also opposed the hall’s use for large-scale events.

The ‘staycation’ apartments in the stables had been granted permission around 10 years previously. He argued that for the main house itself to be viable, derelict space needed to be brought back into use.

Later the same year, planning enforcement officers visited the site following concerns over work taking place at the stable block, but ruled that no breaches of approved plans had occurred.

Mr Morton announced at the time he would be holding community open days on the estate.

The latest development came in January of this year, when a government planning inspector rejected an appeal against the refusal of permission for the hotel development incorporating the current apartments, basement, kennels and sawmill.

The scheme included a gym and sauna, and activities such as archery, bowls and croquet in the gardens.

The developers’ argument was that the house was used frequently for entertaining in the 19th century, when the Hutton family hosted shooting parties there, and that the hotel would give the estate a new lease of life, having been underused since a sale in the 1950s.

The inspector ruled that events at Marske Hall could ‘diminish the rural character of the tranquil valley’ in Swaledale, and also stated that she believed the reference to Victorian parties was irrelevant to modern-day social functions.

The parish council then commented that residents supported the modernisation of the existing flats within the hall in order to preserve the building. These apartments have been occupied for decades following the sale of the estate, after a local builder developed them in the 1960s. The stables ended up being used as the village hall for a time, while other buildings fell into dereliction.