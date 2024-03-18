Mortgage expert Andrew Milnes on Green mortgage incentives and why we need more

The government is also playing a role in supporting homeowners with retrofitting, with initiatives like the Green Homes Grant offering financial support for energy efficiency improvements.

There has been progress on the developer side too, with Citu designing homes built to an EPC A standard here in Leeds.

The Mortgage Industry Climate Action Group is another example of how our industry is committed to going further in this space. It is pushing for a more holistic, sustainable approach to green mortgages.

Andrew Milnes, head of the Mortgage Advice Bureau, Bingley

Nevertheless, while we’re certainly moving in the right direction, there is stilla need for a more forward thinking, proactive approach when it comes to greener lending. Rather than green incentives being introduced more sporadically by individual lenders, it’s time for the industry to catch up en-masse and consolidate its efforts.

If you are looking at taking out a green mortgage, the most common product offering you will find is receiving a more competitive rate for properties with a high EPC rating, which measures a property’s energy efficiency.

However, this feels more like a tokenistic ‘boxticking’ exercise from lenders. Imagine you are considering two properties: an energy guzzling Edwardian terrace and a modern, energy efficient home.

While the latter might have a higher upfront cost, its lower running expenses would translate to significant savings over time. Rather, it should be the case that if you are purchasing a more energy efficient property, that will likely be cheaper to run in the long-term, you should be loaned more money to get you where you need to be.

This is about getting lenders to accept that climate change isn’t just about energy efficient appliances and EPC ratings. We need to focus on the bigger picture, embracing the technology and innovation available to make houses airtight and reduce reliance on gas boilers.

We need to work towards a future where green mortgages are standard practice for both lenders and borrowers and they are a mainstream option.

Making green mortgages accessible requires a two-pronged approach: lenders need to offer competitive incentives while embracing innovative technologies and construction methods that contribute to a greener future.

By lobbying for change we can all play a role in driving sustainable housing practices. If you are buying a property that is energy efficient or intend to retrofit to make it so, ask a mortgage broker about possible incentives.