Naturewall launch new paintable wall panels

Tongue and Groove MDF Panels, Fluted MDF Panels and Reeded MDF Panels are the latest products to join Naturewall’s range of paintable wall panels. Like all of Naturewall’s wooden products, they are crafted at the company’s Yorkshire workshop.

Crafted from moisture-resistant MDF, these new collections are ideal for those who want to add their own spin to their walls.

Olivia Crosher, Designer and Visual Stylist at Naturewall, said: “While our classic SlatWall brings the look and feel of nature into the home, we know that some homeowners want to add colour and character to their wall panelling.

Add personality to your walls with paintable wall panels from Naturewall

“These new collections have been crafted from moisture-resistant MDF so they can be painted however the homeowner wants.”

Tongue and Groove MDF embodies the design classic that transcends trends. Inspired by shiplap panelling, this style features vertical groove lines machined by a V-shaped cutter to add depth and subtle dimension. It is available in two heights: 0.9m and 2.4m.

Fluted MDF Panels are defined by the concave curves that dance across its surface. The scalloped detailing adds a definition and interest wherever used.

Want to add a luxurious feel? Reeded MDF Panels feature convex curves that dominate walls, bringing a ribbed finish and plenty of texture to interior schemes. Available in two widths – 15mm for a subtle finish – or 30mm for a more statement look.

Tongue and Groove MDF, Fluted MDF and Reeded MDF join SlatWall MDF and MDF Wall Panelling Kits as the latest paintable wall panels.

Naturewall also boast a selection of SlatWall solutions which are available in a range of wood finishes.