New Leeds homes blend the best of old and new

The properties at Centurion Fields blend traditional architecture, inspired by the Arts and Crafts era, with Redrow’s Eco Electric specification and modern interior design.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “Our homes really deliver what families are looking for from a new home. Our research shows that they want the character of an older home, with stylish contemporary interiors and a high specification that can help them to reduce their carbon footprint.”

The homes at Centurion Fields will be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification. It uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor of Redrow’s detached designs.

Centurion Fields CGI street scene

Located off Manston Lane, Centurion Fields features three and four-bedroom homes. A range of four-bedroom detached homes is now on sale, priced from £415,000.

Steve added: “Centurion Fields is in an up-and-coming area of Leeds, with excellent amenities and transport links and a new railway station coming soon. Thorpe Park is just a short journey away and more established neighbouring residential areas are close by.”

Once complete, the development will feature 200 properties from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection. Residents will benefit from being just a short walk away from Thorpe Park Railway Station, due to open this year, as well as being close to junction 46 of the M1.

