New Manningham Housing Association website goes live

Delivered in partnership with Yorkshire-based creative design agency Redbak, the redesign seeks to improve accessibility for customers and project partners with a more modern, sleeker look.

The revamped site incorporates numerous additional features which expand the range of information and online services available.

Several enhancements have also been made to contrast and colour schemes to optimise readability for the visually impaired.

Mansha Khan, Income Team Leader, is impressed by the new Manningham Housing Association website

MHA, which manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley, was recently shortlisted in two categories for the Housing Digital Innovation Awards 2024 - Most Innovative Approach to Culture and Wellbeing, together with Best Digital Experience (Landlords).

This recognition followed a series of new digital initiatives introduced by the BME organisation over the past 12 months.

These included the launch of bespoke digital portal, MyMHA, which enables customers to carry out a series of tasks online including paying their rent, booking a repair and checking due dates for gas and electricity safety checks.

They can also interact with a chatbot facility which answers questions and offers advice to users in more than 160 languages.

The new Manningham Housing Association website which has just gone live

In a further innovation, MHA introduced an internal bot to provide around the clock support to staff and is developing a new HR system with an app to make it easier for team members to manage their work-life balance.

Carolina Padovezi de Oliveira, MHA Corporate Project Manager, said: “We have been working on the new website for several months and are thrilled to see it go live.

“The new features will enable users to navigate the site more easily, ensuring that information and services are readily accessible to all.

“Also, with improved contrast and colour schemes, we aim to enhance readability for all users, including those with visual impairments.”

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive said: “Our digital strategy focuses on making online interaction with the organisation less complicated for our service users. The new website plays a critical role in meeting that objective.

“The additional features will allow for smoother navigation and interaction, ultimately improving the overall user experience.

“We are delighted by the end result and hope many more people will log on and learn about what we do.”

Victoria Gledhill, Redbak Company Secretary, said: “Through meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to enhancing user experience, we have completely revitalised Manningham Housing Association's website, ensuring that anyone can access important information quickly and easily.

“Building upon the foundation of the previous design, our next phase focused on refining visual elements, employing strategic iconography and colour palettes, and streamlining content for a cleaner aesthetic.

“Taking into account valuable feedback from users, we have implemented targeted improvements for a better user experience.

“It was a pleasure collaborating closely with Manningham Housing Association once again, reinforcing our ongoing partnership and commitment to delivering exceptional results together.”