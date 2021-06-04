No expense has been spared on this York house where the kitchen is the star of the show

This house in York is one of the city's prime properties. It is now for sale at offers over £2m with Prime Residential. Here's the story behind its renaissance from renovation to completion:

A complete transformation was required when Claire Overy bought this detached property in one of York’s most sought-after areas. “It had been subject to probate and hadn’t been lived in for about a year. I didn’t even have a survey because I could see everything needed doing,” says Claire, who was undaunted by the task, which she took on 10 years ago.

The work carried out on the property was comprehensive, to say the least, and included a new roof, new ceilings, rewiring, replumbing, plastering and an extension. The house now has 4,000 sq.ft of space with stunning gardens and plentiful parking.

“I didn’t mind the work involved, it was all about getting the right size house and the right location. It took me six months to find this property, which ticked all the boxes.”

Claire is no novice when it comes to projects. Her family also owns Charles Yorke, which is renowned for designing and making luxurious, high-end kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

The company’s craftsmanship is showcased to full effect in the house and the vast living kitchen with doors onto the garden is the piece de resistance. “My husband and I are ex-chefs and we do an awful lot of cooking and entertaining so the kitchen is really important to us,” says Claire.

The 14ft-long island is perfect for food preparation while also providing seating. Appliances include Miele ovens and there is a Zip Hydrotap providing boiling, cold and sparkling water.

The property is beautifully presented with the decor and soft furnishings by Griffin Interiors. Each of the five bedrooms has fitted furniture and its own ensuite bathroom and there is a shower room on the ground floor.

The house has an entrance hall, sitting room, study, kitchen/family room, utility, games room/bedroom, a shower room, main bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom and four further en suite double bedrooms. Outside are large, south-facing gardens, parking and a garage.

Rawcliffe Grove is a small collection of exclusive detached houses around one mile from the city centre. St Peter’s and Bootham Schools are in walking distance.

Estate agent Louise Hirst, of Prime Residential, says: “Houses of this size and quality are incredibly rare so close to the city centre. This is one of York’s best homes.”

Contact: Prime Residential, tel: 01904 435140, www.prime-resi.com