One of Yorkshire's finest Georgian houses is for sale in North Leeds for £6.5m and here's why it's worth every penny

This beautiful, Grade II* listed Georgian manor house is one of the finest in Yorkshire thanks to its fabulous architecture, no expense spared interiors and its discreet location between the sought-after villages of Scarcroft and Thorner in North Leeds. Now on the market with Savills for £6.5m, it is set in about 60 acres of grounds. Oaklands Manor was built around 1837 and provides close to 15,000 square feet of accommodation, including formal and informal reception rooms, eight bedrooms with bathrooms; six in the main accommodation and a further two in the guest suite. The basement area is dedicated to entertainment and boasts two wine cellars no doubt commissioned by the original owner, a renowned wine and spirits merchant.

The current owners have retained one cellar for their wine collection and converted the second cellar to a modern bar. The remaining rooms at this level comprise of a music room, billiard room and a cinema. A substantial leisure wing at the rear of the property has an indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi and well equipped gym.

The property is one the finest examples of Georgian architecture in the North of England. Amongst its owners have been two Lord Mayors, several notable industrialists and a well known Leeds surgeon. In the late 60s it was converted for use as offices but is now a home once more and retains its period features and fabulous new additions including a fitted library in Makassar ebony and satinwood and new kitchen, both by furniture designer Neal Jones.

The grounds include a large parking area and garaging, exceptional gardens, including a Japanese inspired pond area complete with teahouse, all weather tennis court and vegetable garden. The lower garden, which extends to about 15 acres, is predominantly grassland providing ample grazing for horses or livestock and a steel frame barn. The remaining 40 acres, comprises of woodland, a beck and an ornamental lake.

Ed Stoyle, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Yorkshire, says: “Oaklands Manor is an outstanding Georgian house in a fabulous setting, offering far more than first meets the eye. Encompassed by almost 60 acres of parkland and woodland, the home will undoubtedly appeal to families who want to be within easy reach of the nearby good quality schools – both private and state – and with ease of access to the A1, East Coast mainline and Leeds Bradford Airport, it is also ideally situated for those who have a need to commute regularly." Contact: Savills, tel: 01904 617821, www.savills.co.uk

