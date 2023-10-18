All Sections
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Petrol fumes and traffic at a busy Bradford junction means a nearby house is “not of a standard appropriate for human habitation”

Heavy traffic and petrol fumes at a busy Bradford junction means a nearby house is “not of a standard appropriate for human habitation” – according to a planning application.
By Chris Young
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST

The application, recently submitted to Bradford Council, relates to a terraced house near the junction of Great Horton Road, All Saints Road and Horton Grange Road.

If the plan is approved, the property – 225-227 Great Horton Road, would be converted from a home to a business use.

The application, submitted by a Mr Hussain, says: “The current building is unsuitable for residential use due to its position adjacent to a heavily trafficked major road.

Great Horton Road All Saints RoadGreat Horton Road All Saints Road
“As the road is highly trafficked this also produces fumes which can cause harm to residents over a period of time.

“The building whilst originally constructed as a dwelling is, due to its location, not of a standard appropriate for human habitation.”

A decision on the planning application is expected next month.

