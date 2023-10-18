Petrol fumes and traffic at a busy Bradford junction means a nearby house is “not of a standard appropriate for human habitation”
The application, recently submitted to Bradford Council, relates to a terraced house near the junction of Great Horton Road, All Saints Road and Horton Grange Road.
If the plan is approved, the property – 225-227 Great Horton Road, would be converted from a home to a business use.
The application, submitted by a Mr Hussain, says: “The current building is unsuitable for residential use due to its position adjacent to a heavily trafficked major road.
“As the road is highly trafficked this also produces fumes which can cause harm to residents over a period of time.
“The building whilst originally constructed as a dwelling is, due to its location, not of a standard appropriate for human habitation.”
A decision on the planning application is expected next month.