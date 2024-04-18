Since its launch in spring 2022, the 95-home Granby Meadows venture in Harrogate ‘bucked the trend’ with strong property sales. Take a look around the development here.

Redrow is hoping its new Kingsley Manor venture does the same and new footage of the site, filmed from the skies by a drone and inside the show homes, has shown just how well it’s taken off.

Located off Kinglsey Road, Kinglsey Manor includes 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes, providing a huge boost to local housing supply for a wide market.

The homes, all from the housebuilder’s Heritage Collection which boasts traditional Arts & Crafts style exteriors complemented by contemporary and spacious open plan interiors.

Kingsley Manor will provide green space and play areas, as can be seen in the aerial film, ensuring that new residents and the wider community can access natural areas on their doorstep. Footpaths and cycle routes will link to neighbouring developments, local facilities and the town centre.

The properties in Harrogate will also be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

Properties currently on sale include the three bedroom Oxford Lifestyle, built on the footprint of what would normally be a four-bedroom detached property. Instead, the Lifestyle properties were originally created with downsizers in mind, or people who wanted fewer bedrooms but did not want to sacrifice space or style.

The Oxford Lifestyle with an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. The first floor comprises three double bedrooms and three en suites. The main bedroom has its own dressing room. This property also has an integrated garage, prices currently start from £540,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire said: “Granby Meadows has been a very popular development amongst buyers here in Harrogate. There is a really strong demand in Harrogate for homes of this quality and character, so we hope Kingsley Manor will be just as popular.

“The introduction of air source heat pump technology will have the biggest impact to date on the efficiency of our homes as we move towards all-electric, ‘zero-carbon ready’ designs.

“Kingsley Manor will provide the best of town and country lifestyle. As can be seen in our new film of the site, our strong placemaking principles will provide a blend of attractive street scenes and landscaped area to complement the development’s semi-rural location.”

Redrow will also make significant contributions to the local community as part of the planning agreement, including more than £540,000 towards local education, £190,000 towards open space provision, £44,600 towards traffic signals and £5,000 for a local travel plan.

Take an aerial view of Kingsley Manor, with a look around the development and a peek inside the luxury show homes here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWJlJqbjUCo