A small Yorkshire village with a population of just 300 people and only one restaurant has been named in a list of the coolest postcodes to move to in 2023 by The Times.

Potto, in the Hambleton district of North Yorkshire near Stokesley and Yarm, was a surprising inclusion in the article alongside trendy urban neighbourhoods and described as an option for ‘those wanting to go really off-grid’.

Writers recommended it for ‘burnt-out city folk’ due to its proximity to the North York Moors National Park and Cleveland Hills. There is only one restaurant for miles – the well-regarded Tomahawk Steakhouse, which was formerly the Dog & Gun pub – but no shop and the primary school closed when pupil numbers fell to just 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a village hall that was gifted by Victorian shipbuilding and steelmaking magnate Joseph Richardson, who lived at Potto Hall, built in 1850 and now returned to residential use after a period as a hotel, restaurant and wedding venue.

Potto

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village had a railway station on a small branch line to Middlesbrough, but it closed in 1954. The village’s unusual name is perhaps best known due to local haulage company Prestons of Potto, known for their brightly coloured lorries. Founded in 1936 and still in the same family today, their first haulage contract was awarded during the diesel shortages caused by the 1950s Suez Crisis, when they used a steam traction engine for delivering bricks from Darlington to Ampleforth. There are now four bases across the country, but Potto remains an important depot.

In the 1950s, the Dog & Gun’s landlord became notorious for his habit of checking on customers from his window before deciding to let them in if they looked ‘respectable’ – giving the inn the nickname ‘The Pub That Never Opens’.

Advertisement Hide Ad