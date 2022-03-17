Property of the Week with Hornseys: A beautifully presented bungalow in Market Weighton – £370,000
This beautifully presented three bedroom bungalow, on the market through Hornseys, has been extended and offers spacious accommodation on a large plot close to the town centre.
By Phil Hutchinson
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:16 am
Hawling Road, Market Weighton – £370,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
Its bright, open plan kitchen dining area with vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors to the rear garden, is the hub of this ready to move in home.
A generous hallway, large living room, separate entrance utility, three bedrooms including a master with shower en-suite, bathroom with bath and separate shower cubicle, manicured gardens and a convenient dual entrance horse-shoe driveway, all add to make this a very desirable property.
