Property of the Week with Hornseys: Eye-catching Hull Bank Farm at Dunswell – on the market £775,000

Hull Bank Farm, Dunswell – £775,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551. Photo courtesy of Hornseys

This property has recently undergone a scheme of renovation by the current owners.

The spacious accommodation comprises: Entrance lobby, cloakroom, kitchen and dining area with a log burning stove, dining room, living room, sun room, four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property comprises a farmhouse together with a range of outbuildings including boiler house, stores, snooker room, stables, garage, general purpose/storage buildings and workshop.

The village of Dunswell is situated in the parish of Woodmansey and is located on the main Hull to Beverley road.

The property is situated at the junction of Beverley Road and Raich Carter Way, approximately 4.3 and 5.2 miles (6.9 and 8.3 km) from the centres of Hull and Beverley respectively.