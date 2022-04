Station Road, Foggathorpe – £160,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

This is a traditional three bedroom, semi-detached property on a good sized plot in a village location with open views to the rear.

Add its need for refurbishment and this is truly a house ready to become a beautiful family home.

The home briefly comprises: Entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, landing, two large double bedrooms and one single bedroom, family bathroom, front and large rear gardens laid to lawn, outhouse with coal store, former W/C and garden store with power.

