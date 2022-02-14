Chance to create a Grand Design in one of Harrogate's most sought-after areas

Stream Corner, in Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, now n the market for £3m with Maning Stainton, comes with one of the most prestigious addresses in Yorkshire and for good reason. It regularly tops the chart as the most expensive “street” in God’s Own County and is tucked away with stunning views over the verdant Crimple Valley and its viaduct. It is a quiet and beautiful haven but it’s also close to central Harrogate and has easy access on to the A61 into Leeds.

All these features attracted Ivan and Pamela Lester to the enormous Edwardian property and its four acres of land. They bought it in 1979 and they and their two daughters, Hilary and Claire, have loved it dearly. Hilary said: “I was 13 and Claire was 11 when we moved here and it was an amazing place to grow up. We spent a lot of time playing in the grounds and we used to walk down to the viaduct and wave at the trains. Our parents were socialites and this was a very sociable and happy house so there were lots of parties.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge 7,000sq ft property is now in need of full-scale renovation or, subject to planning permission, replacement and the creation of a magnificent “Grand Design” in place of the existing home, which is something the family is in full support of. They have taken the view that “to everything there is a time”.

Stream Corner is a beautiful Edwardian home but with a great deal of modernisation needed, it would be easier to replace it with a new home

Hilary said: “We have loved this house but it needs so much work and reconfiguration to make it suitable for modern living that it would be easier to knock it down and build a new property that does justice to the site and also makes the most of the views. It’s an amazing plot.”

Manning Stainton’s Fine and Country estate agency, which is marketing the property, agree and say: “The house has incredible potential for redevelopment, subject to planning. We believe Stream Corner is an unbeatable proposition for any future owner wanting to create the dream forever home.”

The property has a hall, reception room, drawing room, dining room, garden room, two home offices, a kitchen with pantry and a utility room, a bedroom suite with walk-in dressing room and an en-suite. To the lower ground floor is a dining/reception room with wine storage and separate kitchen. Upstairs are seven bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside is a garage, workshop, an orchard and pond.

For details of the sale, contact: Manning Stainton Fine & Country, tel: 0113 203 4939.

The property sits in four acres and overlooks the Crimple Valley

*Please support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe

The original house

Another view of the grounds