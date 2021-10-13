Outside equestrian facilities include a turnout area and open covered courtyard, an all-weather arena and an automated electric horse walker (available by separate negotiation) as well as a grazing area.

See inside 'hidden' £2.5m palatial country residence complete with stables, paddocks and meadows

This incredible property in South Yorkshire has gone up for sale - complete with 312 acres of land - for £2.5m.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:23 pm

While most of us will never be able to afford somewhere like Edlington Wood House, in Edlington near Doncaster, isn't it fascinating to take a look inside?! Estate agents Brown & Co have given us access inside the house and the grounds. Take a look in our photo gallery.

1. Kitchen

The house features a high-spec kitchen, with all mod cons

2. Bedrooms

Upstairs are five double bedrooms including a master with an en suite and dressing room area.

3. LIving area

The house also features a snug with a fireplace, a large entrance hall with a galleried landing and a sitting room.

4. Annexe

The annexe also has two bedrooms and an en suite as well as an entertaining/living room and small office.

