See inside 'hidden' £2.5m palatial country residence complete with stables, paddocks and meadows

While most of us will never be able to afford somewhere like Edlington Wood House, in Edlington near Doncaster, isn't it fascinating to take a look inside?! Estate agents Brown & Co have given us access inside the house and the grounds. Take a look in our photo gallery.
1. Kitchen
The house features a high-spec kitchen, with all mod cons
2. Bedrooms
Upstairs are five double bedrooms including a master with an en suite and dressing room area.
3. LIving area
The house also features a snug with a fireplace, a large entrance hall with a galleried landing and a sitting room.
4. Annexe
The annexe also has two bedrooms and an en suite as well as an entertaining/living room and small office.