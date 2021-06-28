Shed of the Year winner's amazing Yorkshire home goes up for sale
An amazing Yorkshire home is up for sale, complete with the Shed of the Year-winning outbuilding which its owner built as a flourishing eco haven.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:29 am
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:30 am
George Smallwood’s stunning creation, which is a self-watering and self-sufficient home for vegetables, herbs, bees and other wildlife, was crowned Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year 2018, earning him £1,000, after winning a public vote.
Page 1 of 3