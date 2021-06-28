The eco-haven won the Shed of the Year in 2018 (Credit: Spencer The Estate Agent)

Shed of the Year winner's amazing Yorkshire home goes up for sale

An amazing Yorkshire home is up for sale, complete with the Shed of the Year-winning outbuilding which its owner built as a flourishing eco haven.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:29 am
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:30 am

George Smallwood’s stunning creation, which is a self-watering and self-sufficient home for vegetables, herbs, bees and other wildlife, was crowned Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year 2018, earning him £1,000, after winning a public vote.

1. Garden

“It’s going to be gutting to leave all this behind, not just the outdoor space but the house itself, too,” said the 36-year-old firefighter.

Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent

Buy photo

2.

George also sells the Smallwood Bees lip balm - which is made using wax and honey from his own bees - and is stocked by a handful of independent shops in Sheffield.

Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent

Buy photo

3. Estate agent

The property, 2 Spring House Road, Sheffield S10, is on the market with Spencer The Estate Agent.

Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent

Buy photo

4. A wrench to leave

“It will be a big wrench but ideally it will be bought by someone who’s going to really appreciate what we’ve done with the place and make the most of it," he added.

Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent

Buy photo
Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3