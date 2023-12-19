Sheffield-based Support Dogs highlights the work of one incredible canine in each Dog of the Month. This Decemeber, it’s puppy Ruby.

THIS precious girl has quite a glittering future ahead of her.

Puppy Ruby is a support dog-in-training and will eventually go on to be an assistance dog for a child affected by autism, or an adult living with epilepsy or a physical disability.

The 20-month-old Fox Red Labrador has been on Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs’ Puppy Programme since June and recently received a glowing report on her six-month assessment.

Melanie Mills, a Puppy Co-ordinator with Support Dogs, said: “She did really well in it.

“We grade from one to five, with a target of three, and she got threes on all of her tasks.

“Her recall is really good, as well as her basic obedience.”

It’s too early to determine whether Ruby will go on to be an autism assistance, seizure alert or disability assistance dog, which are the three types of dogs Support Dogs trains and provides to help people to live safer, more independent lives.

But Melanie said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if she went down the autism assistance route. She’s used to being around kids.”

When not in puppy training classes at Support Dogs’ centre, in Brightside, Ruby is looked after by volunteer puppy socialisers Steve and Kim Williams, of Wakefield, who are a retired paramedic and local vicar respectively.

“Ruby goes along to Kim’s church, so that’s great,” said Melanie.

“She’s really used to being quite sociable. She’s lovely. She loves to be with you and she’s very clever. She’s very switched on, which sometimes can get her into mischief.“Steve and Kim have grandchildren of varying ages, so she is used to kids. She loves to play.”

Melanie added that Ruby is currently training in a park setting and has been working on being on a loose lead. Soon she will be taken on public transport, to get used to the hustle and bustle of trams and buses.

Support Dogs are appealing for more people to be puppy socialisers.