Some expert advice on how to be tax efficient with buy to let properties

James Mole, Director of property funding and insurance firm J3 Advisory has given us his expert insight into what this could mean for those who are investing in buy-to-let properties, and what is driving this change in the market.

He says: “Landlords have two options when it comes to investing in buy-to-let properties. They can either be bought by an individual or individuals or alternatively they can be bought through a limited company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For landlords investing in a portfolio of properties, i.e. a reasonable number, the key benefit is that buying to let through a limited company and paying corporation tax can work out more tax efficient than paying income tax as an individual.

Buy to let tax advice

“In terms of the surge in landlords setting up limited companies over the last year, this trend is being largely driven by economic factors and the increases to mortgage rates.

"This is because as mortgage rates rose throughout 2023, so did the number of limited companies being registered by landlords. That is because for higher taxpayers, limited companies provide better tax relief options.

“Tax credits have also had a significant impact on the market and to landlords approach to property investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As of April 2020, when calculating their taxable profit, landlords can no longer deduct any of their mortgage interest from their total rental income.

“A significant benefit to those setting up a limited company for property investment is that these restrictions on buy-to-let mortgage tax relief do not apply to limited companies.

"This means that landlords would be taxed 19 per cent on these profits through a limited company, rather than 40-45 per cent in income tax if they were registered as an individual purchaser.

“Another key benefit is that limited companies enable property investors to grow portfolios at a faster rate, due to the fact that profits can be retained through the company for future investments without having to pay income tax on these funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, from a financial security perspective, investing through a limited company legally separates your investment from your personal finances, meaning you are not personally liable.

“However, it is very important to be wary of the potential drawbacks of using this approach to invest in your property portfolio.

"If you sell a property in the future and it is within a limited company, it means that you will be required to pay capital gains tax on the property. It is also worthwhile to be mindful of the fact that many buy-to-let mortgages carry higher interest rates and fees for limited companies than they do for individual mortgages so that is something to factor into your calculations.

“Investing in property through a limited company will also require much more rigorous administrative and legal responsibilities. These include the maintaining of company and financial records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many investors, this is where they often require professional advice and expertise from third-party professionals.”