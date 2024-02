Stacey Solomon's hit show Sort Your Life Out looking for locals to take part

Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey Solomon and her expert team? Through a life changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep, and what to lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey and her expert team of organising fanatics can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

Left to right: Rob Bent, Stacey Solomon, Dilly Carter and Iwan Carrington

Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, we’d love to hear from you.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out