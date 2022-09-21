Stunning 18th Century home in village where The Dalesman started on sale for £695,000

The four-bedroom character-filled home is known as Fellside and based in the village of Clapham. It is for sale through Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Tom Galloway, from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, said: “Fellside is a beautiful house that oozes character and charm and is very homely. The property offers generous living space and impressive gardens, where you can sit and listen to the sound of running water flowing down Clapham Beck.

“Clapham has always been a highly sought-after village beneath majestic Inglebrough. It has a broad range of amenities including local shops and cafés, a village hall, public house, ancient church and is surrounded by stunning countryside, so it’s easy to see how it was the birthplace and inspiration for such a popular Yorkshire magazine celebrating God’s Own Country.”

The property is currently on the market

The property has a welcoming hallway with flagged floor, a spacious sitting room with multi fuel stove, and an additional reception room with an open fire and cast iron fireplace surround. There’s also a recently installed and modern dining kitchen with integrated Bosch appliances and a downstairs shower room.

Upstairs, via the sweeping return staircase, are four bedrooms, three of which are doubles, and the house bathroom. The property also benefits from large cellars that are divided up into five rooms, all providing good storage facilities.

Outside there is a generous walled lawned rear garden, complete with manicured lawn and a wide selection of plants, shrubs, fruit trees, raised vegetable beds. There is also a greenhouse, chicken coop and double garage.

For more details contact Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01729 823921 or visit www.dacres.co.uk