Yorkshire's Lynsey Ford was a worthy winner of BBC2’s Interior Design Masters challenge. While her training as an architect gave her the edge in understanding use of light and space, it was her natural talent for interiors, fearless use of colour, gift for creative upcycling and her remarkable talent for DIY that wowed the hard to please judges. Her prize was a commission to redesign Willow Cottage, a dated, two-bedroom annexe at the fashionable Another Place, The Lake hotel on the shore of Ullswater, though she also deserved a medal for working while pregnant for four months without a single day off to secure her place in the show’s final. The dated, self-contained two-bedroom suite with views over the lake didn’t make the most of the outlook so that was Lynsey's starting point for change.