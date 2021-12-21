Take a tour of the Christmassy Castleford home of BBC Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Murphy

It’s been a whirlwind year for Siobhan Murphy, the fabulously flamboyant finalist in the BBC2 series Interior Design Master. Viewers of the show fell in love with her style, her sense of fun, brilliant ideas and her beautiful broad accent, better known to those in God’s own country as “proper Yorkshire”.

She made her TV debut in February and talent spotters were quick to get in touch with offers of work so now, what was her hobby has become her new career. After 19 years with the NHS, she left her job as a digital communications manager and followed her heart back into design.

Freemans has snapped her up as a fashion model while commissioning her to design a range of cushions, which are selling fast. “I’m in talks with Freemans about designing a plus size clothing range and I am doing more homeware collections for them next year so I am really excited about that, especially as they are lovely to work with and it’s a Bradford-based company,” says Siobhan, who is also working on campaigns with Amazon and is a regular on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, offering home styling advice.

Here we take a tour of her gorgeous, Christmassy Art Deco home in Castleford.

1. Art Deco home Siobhan on the balcony of her Art Deco home, Chatelain, in Castleford Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2. Razzle dazzle 'em Siobhan in the first reception room where rich colour and pattern now play second fiddle to the wonderfully abundant Christmas tree. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3. Star of the show The tree is an 8ft tall, pre-lit faux fir from Amazon, which Siobhan recommends: “I’d never go back to separate fairy lights now. It used to take me ages to unravel them. This way you can just plug the tree in and start decorating.” Her trees are always themed and this one is “tropical” to match the room. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4. Art Deco style revisited A festive vignette on the Art Deco sideboard which is perfect for the house, which was built in the Jazz age Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales