Take a tour of the Christmassy Castleford home of BBC Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Murphy

It’s been a whirlwind year for Siobhan Murphy, the fabulously flamboyant finalist in the BBC2 series Interior Design Master. Viewers of the show fell in love with her style, her sense of fun, brilliant ideas and her beautiful broad accent, better known to those in God’s own country as “proper Yorkshire”.
She made her TV debut in February and talent spotters were quick to get in touch with offers of work so now, what was her hobby has become her new career. After 19 years with the NHS, she left her job as a digital communications manager and followed her heart back into design.
Freemans has snapped her up as a fashion model while commissioning her to design a range of cushions, which are selling fast. “I’m in talks with Freemans about designing a plus size clothing range and I am doing more homeware collections for them next year so I am really excited about that, especially as they are lovely to work with and it’s a Bradford-based company,” says Siobhan, who is also working on campaigns with Amazon and is a regular on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, offering home styling advice.
Here we take a tour of her gorgeous, Christmassy Art Deco home in Castleford.